James Jean-Marie had 14 points for San Diego (5-7). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 10 rebounds for the Toreros.

The Titans were held to four points in the final 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the first half as San Diego’s lead grew from 18-17 to 35-21 at halftime. San Diego’s lead was at least eight points throughout the second half.