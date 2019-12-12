Brandon Kamga had 16 points for the Titans (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Davon Clare added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Austen Awosika had 10 points.
Both teams have home games on Saturday. The Toreros play UC Davis and the Titans play San Francisco.
