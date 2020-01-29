SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dons have allowed just 67.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed over 14 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 35.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-10 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: San Diego has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 81.3.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WCC teams.

