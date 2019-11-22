LEADING THE WAY: Hartford’s Hunter Marks has averaged 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while Miroslav Stafl has put up 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Warriors, Juvaris Hayes has averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Jordan Minor has put up 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Hayes has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Warriors have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Merrimack has assists on 39 of 61 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

