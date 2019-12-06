OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cameron Parker has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 52 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 37 of 61 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three contests while Sacred Heart has assists on 77 of 111 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 79.8 points per game. The Pioneers have averaged 87 points per game over their last five games.

