SENIOR STUDS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have given up just 62.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has had his hand in 57 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has 27 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 60 points. The Bearcats are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Binghamton is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Bearcats are 3-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a collective unit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams. The Bearcats have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

