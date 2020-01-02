SENIOR STUDS: Hartford’s Hunter Marks, Malik Ellison and Traci Carter have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Hawks scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Nick Guadarrama has connected on 42.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: New Hampshire is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 2-6 when opponents score more than 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

