RAMPING IT UP: The Black Bears have scored 67.6 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Andrew Fleming has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Hawks are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 60 points. The Black Bears are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maine is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-15 when scoring any fewer than that.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Hartford has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all America East teams. The Hawks have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 21.5 percent of all possessions.

