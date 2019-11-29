ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas State has leaned on senior leadership while Hartford has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Nijal Pearson, Marlin Davis and Eric Terry have collectively scored 44 percent of Texas State’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Hunter Marks, Miroslav Stafl and Moses Flowers have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.