STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 51.8.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bobcats 26th among Division I teams. The Hartford offense has averaged 65.4 points through eight games (ranked 205th, nationally).
