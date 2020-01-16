PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Vermont’s scoring this season. For Hartford, Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hawks have scored 69.7 points per game and allowed 61.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 64.6 points scored and 69.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 26.4 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Vermont has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts 10th among Division I teams. The Hartford offense has averaged 67.4 points through 18 games (ranked 238th, nationally).

