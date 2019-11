George Mason never led until Hartwell drained a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to go out front 54-52. Terrell Brown answered with a 3 as the Aggies quickly regained the advantage. The teams swapped the lead until Wilson’s free throw with 2:07 left gave the Patriots the lead for good, 60-59. Jordan Miller followed with a jumper and Kier added a layup to push George Mason’s advantage to 64-59 with 29 seconds remaining.

Jabari Rice had 19 points for the Aggies (4-4). Trevelin Queen added 12 points. Johnny McCants had 11 points.

George Mason plays Jacksonville State at home on Tuesday. New Mexico State plays UTEP at home on Tuesday.

