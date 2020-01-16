PERFECT WHEN: Harvard is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Crimson are 1-4 when opponents score more than 75 points.
STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 51.4.
DID YOU KNOW: Harvard attempts more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Crimson have averaged 19.7 foul shots per game this season, including 22.3 per game over their six-game winning streak.
