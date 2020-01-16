BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fifth straight win over Dartmouth at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Big Green at Harvard was a 70-61 win on Jan. 24, 2015.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Harvard’s scoring this season. For Dartmouth, Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.CLUTCH CHRIS: In 14 games this season, Harvard’s Lewis has shot 64.5 percent.