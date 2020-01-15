BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fifth straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Mustangs at Hawaii was a 61-57 win on Jan. 7, 2015.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Malek Harwell have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Mustangs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.