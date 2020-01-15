WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 69.
COLD SPELL: Cal Poly has lost its last seven road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 75.9 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 7.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.
___
___
