Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.
Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.
Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU’s next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.
