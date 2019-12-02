LEADING THE CHARGE: The rugged Obi Toppin is putting up 23 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher has paired with Toppin and is producing 11.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. The Huskies are led by Ian DuBose, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last four road games, scoring 73.5 points and allowing 99.5 points during those contests. Dayton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flyers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Dayton has an assist on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 87 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers fifth among Division 1 teams. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 100.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

