COLD SPELL: Houston Baptist has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 95.3 per game.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Houston has an assist on 36 of 89 field goals (40.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked first in Division I with an average of 82.4 possessions per game.
