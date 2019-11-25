BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quentin Grimes has averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Caleb Mills is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 14.3 points and four rebounds per game. On the visiting bench, this game represents a Texas homecoming for junior Ty Dalton, who’s averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals this year. Ian DuBose and Jalon Gates have helped lead the team with Dalton, as DuBose has averaged 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Gates has put up 19.3 points per game.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.