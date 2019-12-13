BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This will be a Texas homecoming for Houston Baptist junior Ty Dalton, who has averaged 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds this season. Ian DuBose and Jalon Gates have helped Dalton with leadership duties, as DuBose has averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Gates has put up 17.9 points per game. The Owls have been led by Robert Martin and Drew Peterson, as those two have combined to score 20.9 points per contest.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last five road games, scoring 72.4 points, while allowing 99.4 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Rice has 35 assists on 62 field goals (56.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Houston Baptist has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second in Division I with an average of 79.4 possessions per game.

