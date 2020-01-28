SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 86.9 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.6 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lutz has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. Lutz has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-12 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COMING UP SHORT: Incarnate Word has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 59.1 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Houston Baptist has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 101.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies seventh nationally. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st).

