SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors. Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Islanders points over the team’s last five games.

AD

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 86.3 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ian DuBose has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last five games. DuBose has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 96.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked seventh nationally by scoring 81.9 points per game this year. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has only averaged 63.4 points per game, which ranks 297th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com