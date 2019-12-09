FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Healy has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Healy has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

COLD SPELLS: Albany has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 69.3 points during those contests. Boston College has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 72.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Boston College has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Albany has assists on 37 of 61 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Boston College has averaged only 60.4 points per game over its last five games. The Eagles are giving up 70.8 points per game over that stretch.

