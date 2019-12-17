LEADING THE WAY: Figueroa has averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Storm. Mustapha Heron has paired with Figueroa and is putting up 15 points per game. The Great Danes have been led by Healy, who is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and nine assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 8-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Red Storm are 1-2 when they record more than 15 turnovers. The Albany defense has forced 12.3 turnovers per game overall this year and 11 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Albany has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. St. John’s is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 28th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Albany stands at just 24.3 percent (ranked 292nd).

