The Horned Frogs (10-2) built their largest lead at 58-49 on a jumper by Heard with 6:45 left in the game. The Longhorns (8-5) went on an 14-3 run with Lashann Higgs’ 3-pointer giving Texas a 63-61 lead with 57 seconds left.

Michelle Berry added 15 points and 11 rebounds for TCU.

Higgs had 14 points, Joyner Holmes scored 12 and Sug Sutton added 10 for Texas.

NO. 16 DEPAUL 80, PROVIDENCE 67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Dee Bekelja added 20 to lead DePaul.

Chante Stonewall chipped in with 14 points for DePaul (12-2, 2-0 Big East), which entered ranked third in the country averaging 88.5 points per game. DePaul forced 21 turnovers.

Mary Baskerville, last year’s Big East freshman of the year, led Providence (9-6, 0-3) with 20 points.

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 74, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 72

CHICAGO — Alexa Willard scored 21 points, Jasmine Franklin made a contested hook shot just before the buzzer for the game-winner in overtime and Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Missouri State (11-2) is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1. The Lady Bears extended their MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games.

Franklin had nine points and six rebounds and Brice Calip added 11 points for Missouri State. Willard scored 15 points in 17 minutes in the first half to help the Lady Bears build a 41-35 lead.

Abby O’Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (9-3).

