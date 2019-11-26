DePaul scored the first eight points of the game and closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 24-14. The Blue Demons had a 10-0 run late in the second quarter and turned that in a 15-1 closing with Held scoring five points in the last minute.

Sydney Staver led Milwaukee (2-4) with 13 points. The Panthers had 17 turnovers in the first half and 25 for the game, leading to 31 points for the Blue Demons.

DePaul shot just 32% in the second half but Milwaukee shot 31% and never challenged.

