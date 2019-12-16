TEAM LEADERS: Sheffield is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Phoenix. Hunter Woods is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 0-3 when opponents score more than 74 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Campbell defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.2 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate among Division I teams. Elon has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 11 games (ranking the Phoenix 288th).

