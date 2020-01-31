TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hammond has put up 15 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Tommy Bruner has paired with Hammond and is putting up 13 points per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.8 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 69.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-12 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has scored 72 points per game and allowed 78.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 67 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

