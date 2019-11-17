New Mexico (2-8, 0-6) was playing for the first time since defensive lineman Nahje Flowers died on Nov. 5. The Lobos’ game with Air Force was postponed last weekend to allow the team time to grieve Flowers’ death.

Henderson, a senior who has seen limited action since transferring to Boise State last season, made the most of his opportunity, starting in place of the injured second-string quarterback Chase Cord. Henderson’s first three possessions, including an eight-play, 97-yard drive, ended in touchdowns.

The Lobos, who had been competitive in all their league games, avoided getting shut out for the first time this season when Andrew Shelley kicked a 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. New Mexico added a touchdown late in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico: While the Lobos have relied heavily on their rushing attack, quarterback Tekava Tuioti has elevated New Mexico’s passing game this season. Coming into Saturday night’s game, he had already thrown for more than 200 yards three times and finished with 175 yards against the Broncos.

Boise State: The Broncos navigated the weaker portion of their conference schedule over the past few weeks without stumbling. However, they need starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier ahead of the team’s final two games on the road against Utah State and Colorado State. He missed one game after suffering a hip pointer against Hawaii and has missed two since injuring his shoulder against San Jose State. His status for next week is unknown.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After not moving up last week, Boise State will likely remain in the same slot, as no teams near it in the rankings lost.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Hosts Air Force on Saturday.

Boise State: Travels to Utah State on Saturday night.

