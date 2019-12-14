Tyler Stevenson scored a career-high 27 points for the Golden Eagles (3-8). Gabe Watson added 16 points. LaDavius Draine had 15 points.
The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Florida defeated Southern Miss 66-63 on Nov. 14. North Florida plays Florida State on the road on Tuesday. Southern Miss plays Texas Tech on the road on Monday.
