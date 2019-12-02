John-Michael Wright, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Panthers, was held to only 4 points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
North Florida plays Austin Peay on the road on Saturday. High Point plays Elon at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.