TEAM LEADERS: John-Michael Wright has averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Complementing Wright is Curtis Holland III, who is producing 11.6 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Kim Aiken Jr., who is averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 12.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Aiken has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. High Point has 27 assists on 52 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Sky teams.

