WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-9 when they score 64 points or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Blue Hose are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.
STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last eight road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 80.1 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.4 free throws per game and 26.7 per game over their last three games.
___
___
