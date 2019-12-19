BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers are set to battle the Crusaders of Division II Belmont Abbey. High Point lost 87-72 loss at home to Valparaiso in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Through 11 games, High Point’s John-Michael Wright has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.