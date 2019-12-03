Brandon Johnson had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (4-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Michael Flowers added 12 points. Jared Printy had 10 points, hitting 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

AD

Oakland had a 36-34 edge on the boards, but 30 of their rebounds were on the defensive end.

Oakland plays Bowling Green on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan takes on Youngstown State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD