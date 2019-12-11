Tulsa led 69-48 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second half before Boise State scored the game’s final eight points.
RJ Williams had 19 points for the Broncos (5-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 10 points.
Tulsa takes on Arkansas on the road on Saturday. Boise State plays Alabama State at home on Saturday.
