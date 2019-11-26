Marcus Sasser had 18 points for Houston (3-2). Quentin Grimes added 17 points and Fabian White Jr. scored 16 points for the Cougars.
Myles Pierre had 15 points for the Huskies (0-5). Ian DuBose added 13 points and Jalon Gates had 12.
Houston had 21 assists and only eight turnovers. The Cougars outscored the Huskies 26-4 in points off turnovers.
