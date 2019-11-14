Hodges made a layup and Luca N’Guessan threw down a dunk to make it 4-2 and ETSU never again trailed. Winthrop used a 10-1 run to tie it early in the second half but the Buccaneers scored nine of the next 11 points. The Eagles again chipped away at the ETSU lead and Josh Ferguson’s 3 made it 58-all with less than a minute to play before Boyd hit the eventual winner.