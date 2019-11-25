BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Tennessee State’s Hodges has averaged 15 points and 5.8 rebounds while Tray Boyd III has put up 11.8 points. For the Mountaineers, Forrest has averaged 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while Isaac Johnson has put up 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: East Tennessee State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. East Tennessee State has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Appalachian State has assists on 25 of 61 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State gets to the line more often than any other SoCon team. The Buccaneers have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.

