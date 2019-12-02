BOTTOM LINE: Canisius and Hofstra will meet in a postseason battle. Hofstra earned a 91-69 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game, while Canisius won 76-66 against Mercer in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Johnson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.