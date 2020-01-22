SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Buie has had his hand in 44 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 28 assists on 79 field goals (35.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Delaware has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

