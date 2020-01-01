William & Mary (9-5, 1-0) vs. Hofstra (11-4, 2-0)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on William & Mary. William & Mary won 74-73 at Elon in its last outing. Hofstra is coming off a 75-67 win over Towson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tribe points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Desure Buie has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Pride are 8-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Tribe are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 73 points or fewer and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed 73 points.

STREAK SCORING: Hofstra has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the country. The William & Mary defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 350th among Division I teams).

