JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Quay Holmes rushed for a career-high 255 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and East Tennessee State took a big first-half lead and held off Mercer 38-33 on Saturday.

Tyray Devezin finished with 168 yards and four TDs for Mercer. His 11-yard scoring run gave the Bears a 7-0 first-quarter lead and his second TD gave Mercer a 14-10 lead 5 seconds into the second quarter. But Holmes pitched in with TD runs of 4 and 1 yard and Tyler Riddell hit Keith Coffee for a 27-yard score for a 31-14 lead halftime lead for the Buccaneers (3-8, 1-7 Southern Conference), who picked up their first conference win of the season.