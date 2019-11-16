Devezin’s 13-yard TD run and Kaelan Riley’s 4-yard TD pass to Chris Ellington pulled Mercer within 31-26 just 7 seconds into the final period. Holmes’ third scoring run — a 3-yarder — pushed ETSU’s lead to 12. Devezin’s 7-yard TD run with 4:33 left in the game capped the scoring for the Bears (4-7, 3-5). The Buccaneers then used a 10-play drive to run out the clock.
ETSU finished with 526 yards of offense, including 410 on the ground. Mercer had 414 yards of offense with 190 coming on the ground.
Riley completed 21 of 30 passes for 224 yards with a TD and two interceptions for Mercer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.