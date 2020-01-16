CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 66 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Holy Cross is 0-16 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last nine road games, scoring 66.9 points, while allowing 80.9 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: American has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Eagles have forced conference foes into turnovers on 21.8 percent of all possessions.

