BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Harvard. Harvard fell 88-76 to Buffalo on Saturday. Holy Cross lost 101-44 loss at home to Northeastern on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Holy Cross’ Drew Lowder has averaged 16 points while Austin Butler has put up 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Crimson, Chris Lewis has averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Justin Bassey has put up 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DREW: Lowder has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.