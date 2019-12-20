KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Parker has directly created 55 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last five games. Parker has 20 field goals and 70 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 72.
STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 80.
DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 71.7 possessions per game. The fast-paced Crusaders have raised that total to 74 possessions per game over their last five games.
___
___
