TEAM LEADERSHIP: Navy’s Cam Davis has averaged 16.7 points while Greg Summers has put up 10 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Midshipmen have scored 66.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pridgen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Navy is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Midshipmen are 6-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 29.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 30 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 24th among Division I teams. The Holy Cross offense has averaged 67.9 points through 21 games (ranked 242nd, nationally).

