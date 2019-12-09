BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders are set to battle the Beacons of Division III Massachusetts-Boston. Holy Cross lost 68-51 to San Diego in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joe Pridgen has averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Holy Cross. Austin Butler has paired with Pridgen with 10.8 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MITCHELL: In one games this season, Massachusetts-Boston’s Charles Mitchell has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted.