Baxter-Bell made a layup that gave the Flames the lead for good with 9:55 left in the game and sparked the decisive run. Homesley followed with a dunk before Baxter-Bell added two free throws and a layup. After Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made a 3-pointer, Baxter-Bell hit two more foul shots and McGhee capped the spurt with a jumper that made it 61-49 with four minutes to go.
Carlos Johnson hit a 3 to give Grand Canyon (4-7) a 49-48 lead with to 10:13 to play but the Antelopes didn’t score again until Isiah Brown made a layup with 3:44 remaining.
Brown led GCU with 16 points, Alessandro Lever added 14, Lorenzo Jenkins scored 13 and Johnson finished with 11.
