Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.
UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.
Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.
