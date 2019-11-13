Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for UMBC (3-0), which is off to its best start since 2016-17. L.J. Owens added 11 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Akin had 10 points.

Miles Gillette had 18 points and four steals for the Seahawks. Gary Grant added 14 points. Justin Milstead had 12 points.

UMBC matches up against Georgian Court, another D-III school, at home on Saturday before playing at No. 23 LSU on Tuesday.

