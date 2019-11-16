STEPPING UP: Jake Toolson is averaging 15.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Brigham Young. TJ Haws is also a big contributor, producing 12.5 points per game. Houston has been led by Fabian White Jr., who is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.