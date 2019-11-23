The Cougars (4-7, 2-5 American) were outgained 380-231, but Tulsa (3-8, 1-6) committed four turnovers compared to Houston’s one.
Smith’s 14-yard TD pass to Sam Crawford Jr. gave Tulsa a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. Clayton Tune‘s 15-yard TD run for Houston evened the score early in the second.
Smith passed for 381 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Keylon Stokes caught nine passes for 144 yards, and Crawford caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a TD.
