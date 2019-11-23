TULSA, Okla. — Damarion Williams gave Houston the lead for good with an interception return for a touchdown and the Cougars held off Tulsa 24-14 on Saturday night.

Williams intercepted Zach Smith’s pass and returned it 25 yards to make it 14-7 with 1:34 left in the second quarter. Dalton Witherspoon‘s 23-yard field goal made it 17-7 in the third quarter, and Marquez Stevenson returned a kickoff 94 yards to cap the scoring with 13:45 left in the game.