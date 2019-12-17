A YEAR AGO: Howard put up 108 and came away with a 57-point win over Regent when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Howard went 3-10 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bison put up 74.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.